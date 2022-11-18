Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, November 18, 2022, “All the President’s Support,” episode 540
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_540.mp3
“Room at the Top” by Betty Wright
Interview with Karen Manning, 2022 president of the Georgia Library Association
File this set under UB210 .B3
“Ambush” by Nilsson
Continued interview with Karen Manning
File this set under BJ1533.F8 E5
“Lean on Me” by Bill Withers
“Friends” by Bette Midler
Continued interview with Karen Manning
File this set under Z732.G4 G42
“Midnight to Six Man” by the Pretty Things
“Waiting Room” by Fugazi
“Melting of the Sun,” by St Vincent