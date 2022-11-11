Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, November 11, 2022, “There Will Always Be Teaching,” episode 539

Friday, November 11, 2022 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_539.mp3

“Come All Ye” by Fairport Convention

Interview with Jolene Cole and Holly Croft of Georgia College and State University

File this set under ZA3075 .A76
“New Thing” by Trixie Mattel
“Solid Gold” by Redd Kross

Continued Interview with Jolene Cole and Holly Croft

File this set under BF637.H4 D28
“The More I See You” by Chris Montez
“Help You Ann” by the Lyres

Continued Interview with Jolene Cole and Holly Croft

File this set under VAS 8793
“Best Self” by Devin Levi
“My Best Self” by Half Waif

“Searching with my Good Eye Closed,” by Soundgarden