mode8 #20: Jazz Episode
After a little hell week last week, mdoe8 is back with an episode over jazz and funk and all sorts like it!
Katamari On The Funk // Katamari Forever
Map Music // Jazzpunk
Bosco’s // Sam And Max Save The World
Alpha, Beta, Cocktail // Device 6
Main Theme // LA Noire
Inkwell Isle Four // Cuphead
Casino Calavera // Grim Fandango
Forecast // Transistor
Power Grid // SimCity 3000
Little Red Diesel // Transport Tycoon Deluxe
Shooby Shooby Do Yah! // LittleBigPlanet Karting
Training Mode // Marvel vs. Capcom 2
An Illegal Messenger // 10,000 Bullets
Running To Horizon // Enthusia Professional Racing