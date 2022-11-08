Meltdown – Takeharu Ishimoto (TWEWY)

Monday, November 7, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Aurian Fassih

This week we take a listen to compositions by Takeharu Ishimoto for the video game series “The World Ends with You.” The genre of these songs include video game music, electronica, rock, hip hop, and pop.

  1. Twister
  2. Storm
  3. Junk Garage
  4. Someday
  5. Rush Hour
  6. Game Over
  7. Calling -1960s-
  8. Transformation -Transformed
  9. Long Dream -1980s-
  10. The One Star
  11. Deja Vu -Discoteque-
  12. Twister – That Power is Yet Unknown-
  13. Jump over yourself – Neo Mix
  14. World is Yours

 

Other Artist:

  1. Octopus – by Red Orca