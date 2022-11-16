goth grock 11/15/22
Today girl rock!’s hit crew brings you goth rock, a genre emerging from post-punk in the UK in the 1970s. Find the playlist here, and picks below:
That Was A Lie // Scarlet’s Remains
Dear Familiar Phantoms // Mephisto Walz
Mondlicht // Xmal Deutschland
Plastic Life // Rubella Ballet
She Cries Alone // Skeletal Family
September // Cranes
Dalej // Belgrado
Show Me Your Mind // Sunken
Synapse // Linea Aspera
Charms // Otzi
Snake Dance // The March Violets
Riboflavin // 45 Grave
The Black Dog // Dead Spells
Deus // The Sugarcubes
Go Away // Strawberry Switchblade
Spellbound // Siouxsie and the Banshees