Gold Soundz 11.29.22 ft. features
Thanks for tuning in last week for the Gold Soundz Features episode! We played our favorite songs by some of our favorite artists. featuring some of our even more favorite artists! Come back next week for Gold Soundz Wrapped – a special episode dedicated to the hosts top songs of the year!
Here is the playlist from last weeks show:
Me & My Dog // Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus
Dylan Thomas // Better Oblivion Community Center, Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst
Like I Use To // Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen
Best I Can // Michael Cera, Sharon Van Etten
Honey // Drugdealer, Weyes Blood
For Free // Lana Del Rey, Zella Day, Weyes Blood
Whistle in the Wind (End of Everything) // Twin Peaks
Siren 042 // Lala Lala, WHY?
Over Everything // Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile
You’ve Got a Woman // Natalie Bergman, Beck
Texas Sun // Khruangbin, Leon Bridges
Summer Moon // Leon Bridges, Kevin Kaarl
Ready or Not // Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell
Set Piece // Vansire, sophie meiers, Ivy Sole
Overslept // Faye Webster, mei ehara