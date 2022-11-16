Gold Soundz 11.15.22: OLD Soundz
Ah… remember the days of floppy disks and blockbuster? Well now we can reminisce with Old Soundz this week on Gold Soundz! This week we are playing all songs made before the year 2000, hope y’all enjoy!
Joke of the Week:
I knew I was old when…
My grandson got the same shoes as me because they’re retro!
What was an old person’s first pet?
A T-Rex!
Playlist of the week:
Ooh La La // Faces
After Hours // The Velvet Undeground
Still In Love // Cat Power
Place To Be // Nick Drake
Right Down the Line // Gerry Rafferty
So Mystifying // The Kinks
Holland, 1945 // Neutral Milk Hotel
Tomorrow’s Gonna Be a Brighter Day // Jim Croce
Once in a Lifetime // Talking Heads
No Other One // Weezer
Don’t Get Me Wrong // The Bonzo Dog Band
The Fool // Neutral Milk Hotel
Anemone // The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Love Will Come To You – Live From Eddie’s Attic, Atlanta, GA
Race for the Prize // The Flaming Lips
When I Goose-Step // The Shins
Thanks for tuning in! See y’all next week!