Gold Soundz 11.08.22: Play-ces

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

This week on Gold Soundz we are traveling the world form the WREK studio! Come with us on a journey from Japan to Kokomo, IN to New York City to Australia – through song titles! 

Joke of the week:

Why are gnomes from New York City so good at telling time? 

Because they are metrognomes!!! 

San Francisco // Foxygen
St. Augustine // Briston Maroney
Oh Klahoma // Jack Stauber

Prague // Balenavon
to Perth, before the border closes // Julia Jacklin
Australia // The Shins

Montana // Slow Pulp
Gallipoli // Beirut
Hunting Tigers our in India // The Bonzo Dog Band (A LISTENER REQUEST – Thanks dude!)

Alewife // Clairo
California Here We Go // The Garden
Japan // Yot Club 

Kokomo, IN // Japanese Breakfast 
Omaha // Toro y Moi 
colorado // Field Medic 
New York City // Current Joys

Come back next week for……………………….OLD SOUNDZ!