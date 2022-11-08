Gold Soundz 11.08.22: Play-ces
This week on Gold Soundz we are traveling the world form the WREK studio! Come with us on a journey from Japan to Kokomo, IN to New York City to Australia – through song titles!
Joke of the week:
Why are gnomes from New York City so good at telling time?
Because they are metrognomes!!!
San Francisco // Foxygen
St. Augustine // Briston Maroney
Oh Klahoma // Jack Stauber
Prague // Balenavon
to Perth, before the border closes // Julia Jacklin
Australia // The Shins
Montana // Slow Pulp
Gallipoli // Beirut
Hunting Tigers our in India // The Bonzo Dog Band (A LISTENER REQUEST – Thanks dude!)
Alewife // Clairo
California Here We Go // The Garden
Japan // Yot Club
Kokomo, IN // Japanese Breakfast
Omaha // Toro y Moi
colorado // Field Medic
New York City // Current Joys
Come back next week for……………………….OLD SOUNDZ!