girl rock! 11/8/22: female DJs and women in electronic
This week girl rock! is highlighting women of electronic music, specifically DJs. Find our playlist here, and picks below:
Sky Kisses // Kedr Livanskiy
Sayaw // Pamcy
Your Love // Qrion
Do the Right Thing // Shuko, Hannah V
Day Dreaming // Brijean
More Than a Woman // Kelly Lee Owens
Szechuan // Fatima Al Qadiri
Can you // Park Hye Jin, Galcher Lustwerk
Both of Us (Edit) // Jayda G
Where My Girls At? (Honey Dijon Remix) // 702, Honey Dijon
Sun Phase // Pretty Girl
Estacion Esperanza // Sofia Kourtesis, Manu Chao
Starry Night – Original Mix // Peggy Gou
WIZZ (COBRAH REMIX) // COUCOU CHLOE, COBRAH