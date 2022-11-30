girl rock! 11/29/22

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

The hit crew is back with another episode of the best in music. Playlist here, picks below:

Juniore – Ouh là là Lyrics | Genius Lyrics

Underwater Girl // For Tracy Hyde
This Enchanted // Hatchie
En cavale // Juniore
Mona Lisa // Yumi Zouma

Sweetest Talk // Habibi
Here’s Where The Story Ends // The Sundays
Poem // U.S. Girls
Head Alone // Julia Jacklin

Dog Eared // Carla Geneve
James Deen You Let Us Down // Dazey and the Scouts 
Pain Without a Touch // Sweeping Promises 
Juno // Life Without Buildings

Venetian Screens // CCFX
Sea Life Sandwich Boy // Horsegirl
Nerves // Dianna Lopez