girl rock! 11/29/22
The hit crew is back with another episode of the best in music. Playlist here, picks below:
Underwater Girl // For Tracy Hyde
This Enchanted // Hatchie
En cavale // Juniore
Mona Lisa // Yumi Zouma
Sweetest Talk // Habibi
Here’s Where The Story Ends // The Sundays
Poem // U.S. Girls
Head Alone // Julia Jacklin
Dog Eared // Carla Geneve
James Deen You Let Us Down // Dazey and the Scouts
Pain Without a Touch // Sweeping Promises
Juno // Life Without Buildings
Venetian Screens // CCFX
Sea Life Sandwich Boy // Horsegirl
Nerves // Dianna Lopez