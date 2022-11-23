Girl Rock! 11/22/22
Tonight Girl Rock is bringing you a classic girl rock episode, filled with artists our hosts have been loving over the past couple months. We hope you enjoy as much as we do! Playlist here, and picks below:
23//Blonde Redhead
Big Wave//Jenny And Johnny
Fate Is…//Wednesday
Anti-glory//Horsegirl
You Make Me Smile//Mamalarky
Waves//Wild Painting
One Stop Shop//Twen
Hangman//PACKS
Hiroshima//Lous and The Yakuza
Window Eyes//Eyedress, Fazerdaze
Always//skirts
So Funny//Haley Blais
Ladykillers//Lush
About You//Moontype
Juniper//Katy Kirby
In The Sink//Plumtree
Rockaway Beach//Say Sue Me