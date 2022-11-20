Electronic Soundsystem – 11/19/22 (feat. threv)
————————– SETLIST 11.19.22 —————————-
the martian – sex in zero gravity
shit robot – tuff enuff
plaid – wondergan
jimmy edgar – hot raw sex
808 state – flow coma (afx remix)
farmers manual – biomagic i
clark – growls garden
download – jiRAAFFE from pLanet SANDERS
featureless ghost – know u
youth code – what is the answer
general dynamics – oblivion divine
soft crash & marie davidson – your last everything
noise unit – nervous
randolph & mortimer – what are you (sch_ tsch remix)
notausgang – a midnight lust
starving insect & irving force – subhuman
the micronauts – dancizer (jeneral kai rework)
holly herndon – chorus
dbx – losing control
gacha bakradze – frame
.vril – haus (rework)
ben klock – subzero
james shinra – miluv
pearson sound – red sky
atom tm + tobias – physik e7532
funckarma – nays of dight