Electronic Soundsystem – 11/19/22 (feat. threv)

Saturday, November 19, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Alex Tyler

 

————————– SETLIST 11.19.22 —————————-

the martian – sex in zero gravity

shit robot – tuff enuff

plaid – wondergan

jimmy edgar – hot raw sex

808 state – flow coma (afx remix)

farmers manual – biomagic i

clark – growls garden

download – jiRAAFFE from pLanet SANDERS

featureless ghost – know u

youth code – what is the answer

general dynamics – oblivion divine

soft crash & marie davidson – your last everything

noise unit – nervous

randolph & mortimer – what are you (sch_ tsch remix)

notausgang – a midnight lust

starving insect & irving force – subhuman

the micronauts – dancizer (jeneral kai rework)

holly herndon – chorus

dbx – losing control

gacha bakradze – frame

.vril – haus (rework)

ben klock – subzero

james shinra – miluv

pearson sound – red sky

atom tm + tobias – physik e7532

funckarma – nays of dight