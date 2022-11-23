Decompositions 11-23-22
Cantus arcticus – Composed by Einojuhani Rautavaara – Performed by Leipzig Radio Orchestra
francisco lópez – Hyper-Rainforest – [a bunch of stuff (1980-2020) – 40 years of sonogenic composition]
francisco lópez – untitled #317 – [a bunch of stuff (1980-2020) – 40 years of sonogenic composition]
Kate Carr – I Ended Out Moving to Brixton – I Ended Out Moving to Brixton