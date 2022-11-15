Crush #200 – 5 Years of Crush
It’s been a little over 5 years since the debut of Crush, which since 2017 has been dedicated to playing shoegaze, dream pop and noise pop on WREK. I’ve been the host for the past year and a half, and it has been the most incredible experience being a part of a show with a great history and dedication to the genre.
I’d like to shoutout and thank Cris, our former General Manager, who served as the Crush host during her time at WREK, and who also brought me on the show. Before I became a host, we did a short interview about Crush, which you can read here. I’d also like to shoutout Dylan and N, who were the founders of Crush. I did some digging and found the old Crush facebook, which has been a source of inspiration for me when taking over this show. And I’d like to thank everyone who’s ever tuned into Crush! I’ve really been having the most fun with the show, and getting callers and feedback has been the best part.
And now for the playlist for tonight (spotify link)~
know who you are at every age – cocteau twins
soon – my bloody valentine
light from a dead star – lush
machine gun – slowdive
twisterella – ride
anthem for no state, pt. i – godspeed you! black emperor
fell in love (at the water) – candy claws
this time – lsd and the search for god
rabbit house – plastic girl in closet
kinoshita fuyou – my dead girlfriend
babysbreath – loveliescrushing
it does nothing for me – lilys
we will be returning to ‘deeper’ cuts when crush returns after a short dummy-op air test hiatus
Thank you all for tuning into CRUSH!!!