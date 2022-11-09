Crush #199
here are our picks for the week ~
transparent radiation – spacemen 3
radiofriendly – astrobrite
emergency turn off – all natural lemon and lime flavors
monterey – starflyer 59
dreampopper’s tribute – rumskib
science beat – have a nice life
competition – for those who know
show me the truth of your love – ringo deathstarr
breathless – hariguem zaboy
4207 – amateur takes control
join us next week for our 200th episode, which will be a dive into the history of shoegaze and dreampop, and a celebration of the show’s history 😁