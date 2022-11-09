Crush #199

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

crush | astrobrite

here are our picks for the week ~

spotify playlist here <3!

transparent radiation – spacemen 3

radiofriendly – astrobrite

emergency turn off – all natural lemon and lime flavors

monterey – starflyer 59

dreampopper’s tribute – rumskib

science beat – have a nice life

competition – for those who know

show me the truth of your love – ringo deathstarr

breathless – hariguem zaboy

4207 – amateur takes control

 

join us next week for our 200th episode, which will be a dive into the history of shoegaze and dreampop, and a celebration of the show’s history 😁

Corgi Dog GIF - Corgi Dog Cute - Discover & Share GIFs