Cross|Section NOV26 HOUSE 🏠
It’s Cross|Section on 91.1 FM W.R.E.K ATL
Where we slice and see what’s at the core….
This week we celebrated Thanksgiving by playing tracks meant for the house. 🦃 🏠
~Michael’s Setlist~
Alright (Janet Jackson) >> Alrite (KAYTRAFLIP)
I figure I’m Out Of Your Life (Delegation) >> TRACK UNO (KAYTRANADA)
Dealer’s Corner (Sven Torstenson) >> All Night (Chance the Rapper prod by KAYTRANADA)
Paradiso (Azealia Banks) >> Weekend Special (Brenda Fassie)
Say I’m Your Number One (Princess) >> Love Can Be So Hard (Disclosure)
Fate (Chaka Khan) >> Music Sounds Better With You (Stardust)
Messages From the Stars (The Rah Band) >> TXT MSGS (Mndsgn)
~Sonny’s Setlist~
50//50 (vantage) —> the big guns (heatwave)
don’t look any further (dennis edwards)—> time (sg lewis)
love to the world (diplo) —> love to the world (l.t.d.) —> love to the world (diplo)
olho de vidro (jaime e nair) —> got it good (kaytra)
be your girl (teedra moses) —> be your girl (kaytra)
one more time (sister sledge) —> twin flame (kaytra)
michelle (singers unlimited) —> navajo (masego)
she yells (sango) —> 1 thing (amerie)