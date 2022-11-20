Cross|Section NOV[1]9th Wonder
This week we took a trip to the 9th Wonder of the world, got ready for the holidays, and hung out with G. Stilton... It's Cross Section on 91.1FM W.RE.K. ATL ~SONNY'S SET~ Track 1 (9th instrumental) —> she came through (9th instrumental) —> lovemen (9th instrumental) —> threat (jay z) —> hiding place (little brother) —> jealous love (bobby womack) ocean of thoughts and dreams (the dramatics) —> girl (destiny’s child) where’s the concern for the people (harold melvin & the blue notes) —> past*present*future (KRS one) lucky fellow (the independents) —> the scoop on heaven (mac miller) afro blue (robert glasper & 9th) —> afro blue (robert glasper) —> afro blue (mongo santamaria) (rhinocerous) that time of year —> face the world (nipsey hussle) wistful dreams (Paul Williams) —> serena vs venus (conway the machine) ~MICHAEL'S SET~ Thank You God (Darondo) -> Wrestlemania 20 (Westside Gunn + Anderson .Paak) Let Me Ride (Windy City) -> LetMeRideSoul!!!!! (9th Wonder) Govinda (J.O.B. Orquestra) -> Rain (Mac Miller + Vince Staples) Ere Yon (Julie Coker) -> Saviers Road (Anderson .Paak) You Know the Future (The Archers) -> ASHERTOYOU!!!!! (9th Wonder) What’s Happenin’, Baby? (The Stylistics) -> Beautiful Morning (Little Brother) Nautilus (Bob James) -> Nautiluschop!!!!! (9th Wonder)