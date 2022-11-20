Cross|Section NOV[1]9th Wonder

This week we took a trip to the 9th Wonder of the world, 
got ready for the holidays, 
and hung out with G. Stilton...

Cross Section

~SONNY'S SET~
Track 1 (9th instrumental)
—> she came through (9th instrumental)
—> lovemen (9th instrumental)
—> threat (jay z)
—> hiding place (little brother)
—> jealous love (bobby womack)
ocean of thoughts and dreams (the dramatics)
—> girl (destiny’s child)
where’s the concern for the people 
(harold melvin & the blue notes)
—> past*present*future (KRS one)
lucky fellow (the independents)
—> the scoop on heaven (mac miller)
afro blue (robert glasper & 9th)
—> afro blue (robert glasper)
—> afro blue (mongo santamaria)
(rhinocerous) that time of year
—> face the world (nipsey hussle)
wistful dreams (Paul Williams)
—> serena vs venus (conway the machine)

~MICHAEL'S SET~
Thank You God (Darondo) 
-> Wrestlemania 20 (Westside Gunn + Anderson .Paak)
Let Me Ride (Windy City) 
-> LetMeRideSoul!!!!! (9th Wonder)
Govinda (J.O.B. Orquestra) 
-> Rain (Mac Miller + Vince Staples)
Ere Yon (Julie Coker) 
-> Saviers Road (Anderson .Paak)
You Know the Future (The Archers) 
-> ASHERTOYOU!!!!! (9th Wonder)
What’s Happenin’, Baby? (The Stylistics) 
-> Beautiful Morning (Little Brother)
Nautilus (Bob James) 
-> Nautiluschop!!!!! (9th Wonder)