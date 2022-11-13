Cross|Section (11-12-22) – 60s
It's Cross|Section on W.R.E.K. 91.1 FM....
Where we see what's inside hip-hop & R&B
This evening we ate a sandwich cooked up by action bronson…. it was delicious.
~MICHAEL’S SETLIST~
I'll take you anyway that you come - Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
-> we will always love you - the Avalanches
Just because I really love you - Jerry Butler
-> U-love - J Dilla
O Diamante cor de rosa - Roberto Carlos
-> Dmitri - Action Bronson & the Alchemist
In the beginning - Mr. Lonnie Smith
-> Figaro - Madvillain
Flame of love - Lena Lim
-> Lost - Danny Brown
Alfie - Dick Hyman
-> Won’t Do - J Dilla
mellow mood - Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery
-> Low class conspiracy - Quasimoto
~SONNY’S SETLIST~
the exodus song (pat boone) —> 30 (nas)
—> one time 4 your mind (nas)
—> walter L (jimmy gordon & his jazznpops band)
the saga begins (rakim) —> love has a way (monty alexander)
—> the saga begins (rakim) —> hell on earth {front lines} (mobb deep)
recuerdos de la alhambra (John williams)
—> family business (fugees)
strung out (william bell & mavis staples)
—> down and out (cam’ron)
sock it 2 me (missy elliot)
—> ready or not here I come can’t hide from love (the delfonics)
walk on by (cal tjader) —> full clip (gang starr)
thanks to you (the egyptians) —> picasso’s ear (action bronson)
cross section... slice in...