100 wreks #34
Short 100 wreks mix tonight! Here's the soundcloud playlist and the tracklist: b like u - DJ Re:Code I Look Into UR Eyes - trndytrndy iDKY - gasoiid Heaven (feat. Girl Roommate) - That Kid emotion engine (feat. kaiyko) [powerdoll redux] - dazegxd Kiss (feat. Hannah Diamond) - Himera kiss goodbye - Himera manipulate me - veezuh (prod. bonxpf) i never meant to go there - artemys + psych (prod. wasterr x lito) 1000 lights (feat. logan) - spiral (prod. recyclebin + iceboi) one last time (feat. mint) - senses (prod. skoolio) ai generated cartoon boyfriend - gingus be nice to me (cover) - trndytrndy