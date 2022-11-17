100 wreks #34

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Renny Hyde 
Short 100 wreks mix tonight! Here's the soundcloud playlist and the tracklist:

b like u - DJ Re:Code
I Look Into UR Eyes - trndytrndy
iDKY - gasoiid

Heaven (feat. Girl Roommate) - That Kid
emotion engine (feat. kaiyko) [powerdoll redux] - dazegxd

Kiss (feat. Hannah Diamond) - Himera
kiss goodbye - Himera

manipulate me - veezuh (prod. bonxpf)
i never meant to go there - artemys + psych (prod. wasterr x lito)
1000 lights (feat. logan) - spiral (prod. recyclebin + iceboi)
one last time (feat. mint) - senses (prod. skoolio)

ai generated cartoon boyfriend - gingus
be nice to me (cover) - trndytrndy