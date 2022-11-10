100 wreks #33 – with russelbuck!

Tonight on 100 wreks special guest russelbuck curated a playlist of acid bass, y2k rave, happy hardcore, dariacore, and more of the digital goodies from around the soundcloud scene!
Tracklist and soundcloud playlist:
R.A.V.E. -  G Jones + Eprom
SACCHARINE (Trans Pride War Dub) - atsuda
work (empyrean tears remix) - ducky
DOG BUS - METAROOM + TELEMIST
IMMATERIAL (GASSED UP MIX) - ALICE GAS
Do Ya Like - pewtwo
CALIFORNIAAAAAAA GIRLSSSSS X3 - Maple
i'm seeing more and moreangels in the night - 99jakes
ride&back&home - qwaston
seanie - dylazy
the joke is on you - leroy
ta1lsd004 - ta1lsd0ll
dont say "i can sample that" for 24 hours challenge - gingus/steej
hyperfixation mix - pinkmouse/steej
cherubim - dshi + ravine