100 wreks #33 – with russelbuck!
Tonight on 100 wreks special guest russelbuck curated a playlist of acid bass, y2k rave, happy hardcore, dariacore, and more of the digital goodies from around the soundcloud scene!
Tracklist and soundcloud playlist: R.A.V.E. - G Jones + Eprom SACCHARINE (Trans Pride War Dub) - atsuda work (empyrean tears remix) - ducky DOG BUS - METAROOM + TELEMIST IMMATERIAL (GASSED UP MIX) - ALICE GAS Do Ya Like - pewtwo CALIFORNIAAAAAAA GIRLSSSSS X3 - Maple i'm seeing more and moreangels in the night - 99jakes ride&back&home - qwaston seanie - dylazy the joke is on you - leroy ta1lsd004 - ta1lsd0ll dont say "i can sample that" for 24 hours challenge - gingus/steej hyperfixation mix - pinkmouse/steej cherubim - dshi + ravine