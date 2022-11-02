100 wreks #32
Tracklist and soundcloud playlist: xD
wdyct (feat. torr) – saoirse dream (prod. soupandreas + sd)
ogden – gabby start
STAY ALIVE (MURDER CLUB EDIT) – Rie Takahashi
I F33L SO LON3LY – C3NTELL4
True Love (feat. Yung Lean) – Thaiboy Digital
face – draf2k
layer7 – i9bonsai (prod. yandere)
on my own (feat. ch2rms + veezuh) – memorie (prod. kiryano + odel + eric2k)
you’ll never get to heaven – to be fair remix – rainsdeaf
Until We Meet Again – #ff85f7
untrust u – trndytrndy
claws – trndytrndy
welcome to the plant cell bath – gabby start
I See White – digiaches
800 db cloud (optic::core + braincoat Remix) – 100 gecs
no rest (feat. emotegi) – Aj simons (prod. umru)
Constant Repeat (Amnesia Station Trance Mix) – Charli XCX
Security! (Nanode Flip) – Ecco2k
POBBLES – A.G. Cook + Always & Forever
Ficus 22 – Dvnots