涟漪 Lian Yi 11/7/2022: Chill

Monday, November 7, 2022 by Claire Deng

Hello everyone! We have a list of chill tracks for today’s episode. The songs I played are in the Spotify playlist below. I’ve also included a Chinese and English setlist. As a reminder, not all of the songs I played today have official English translations, so if you’re going Googling, it’s safer to go with the Chinese names.

Poverty or Wealth by Li Ronghao, Ear

The Other Me by A Si and Amber Kuo, The Other Me*

Floating Subway by Chris Lee, Mine*

Love Confession by Jay Chou, Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories*

Teenager by Ronghao Li, En

Midsummer by Mao Buyi, Ordinary Day*

20s 30s by Ronghao Li, Ronghao Li

You Are Written in My Song by Sodagreen and Ella Chen, Across the Trouble Water*

12345 by SUGARCAT and Outlander, SUGARCAT

The World’s Most Wonderful Prayer by Wowkie Da, The World’s Most Wonderful Prayer*

In Every Night I Miss You by Li Jian, Music of My Pride*

* denotes an unofficial translation

《贫穷或富有》，李荣浩，《耳朵》

《世界上的另一个我》，阿肆 、 郭采洁，《世界上的另一个我》

《漂浮地铁》，李宇春，《我的》

《告白气球》，周杰伦，《周杰伦的床头故事》

《少年》，李荣浩，《嗯》

《盛夏》，毛不易，《平凡的一天》

《二三十》，李荣浩，《李荣浩》

《你被写在我的歌里》，苏打绿、陈嘉桦 Ella，《你在烦恼什么》

《12345》，唐猫SUGARCAT，异乡人Outlander，《唐猫SUGARCAT》

《世上最美好的祈祷》，大张伟，《世上最美好的祈祷》

《在每个想你的夜晚》，李健，《音乐傲骨》

 