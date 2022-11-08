涟漪 Lian Yi 11/7/2022: Chill
Hello everyone! We have a list of chill tracks for today’s episode. The songs I played are in the Spotify playlist below. I’ve also included a Chinese and English setlist. As a reminder, not all of the songs I played today have official English translations, so if you’re going Googling, it’s safer to go with the Chinese names.
Poverty or Wealth by Li Ronghao, Ear
The Other Me by A Si and Amber Kuo, The Other Me*
Floating Subway by Chris Lee, Mine*
Love Confession by Jay Chou, Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories*
Teenager by Ronghao Li, En
Midsummer by Mao Buyi, Ordinary Day*
20s 30s by Ronghao Li, Ronghao Li
You Are Written in My Song by Sodagreen and Ella Chen, Across the Trouble Water*
12345 by SUGARCAT and Outlander, SUGARCAT
The World’s Most Wonderful Prayer by Wowkie Da, The World’s Most Wonderful Prayer*
In Every Night I Miss You by Li Jian, Music of My Pride*
* denotes an unofficial translation
《贫穷或富有》，李荣浩，《耳朵》
《世界上的另一个我》，阿肆 、 郭采洁，《世界上的另一个我》
《漂浮地铁》，李宇春，《我的》
《告白气球》，周杰伦，《周杰伦的床头故事》
《少年》，李荣浩，《嗯》
《盛夏》，毛不易，《平凡的一天》
《二三十》，李荣浩，《李荣浩》
《你被写在我的歌里》，苏打绿、陈嘉桦 Ella，《你在烦恼什么》
《12345》，唐猫SUGARCAT，异乡人Outlander，《唐猫SUGARCAT》
《世上最美好的祈祷》，大张伟，《世上最美好的祈祷》
《在每个想你的夜晚》，李健，《音乐傲骨》