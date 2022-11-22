涟漪 Lian Yi 11/21/2022: 90s KTV
Hello everyone! Since I’m going home to visit my parents for Thanksgiving, I’ve been thinking a lot about the music that they enjoyed in their youth–music that they ended up playing for me and my sister a lot as kids. So, from the depths of my memory comes this setlist! As always, songs with unofficial translations are denoted with asterisks. Hope everyone has a nice break!
“Just Like a Dream” by Na Ying, Totally
“Special Love for Special You” by Sky Wu, Special Love for Special You*
“Rain Keeps Falling” by Phil Chang, Rain Keeps Falling
“Dream to Awakening” by Sarah Chen, Telling You, Listening to You*
“Love Like Tides” by Jeff Chang, Worrying
“You Are My Woman” by Andy Lau, You Are My Woman
“Suffer for You” by Sandy Lam; Love, Sandy
“Hello and Good Bye” by Eason Chen, Preparation*
“The Curtain Falls” by Phil Chang, News
* denotes an unofficial translation
《梦一场》那英，《干脆》
《特别的爱给特别的你》伍思凯，《特别的爱给特别的你》
《雨一直下》张宇，《雨一直下》
《梦醒时分》陈淑桦，《跟你说听你说》
《爱如潮水》张信哲，《心事》
《你是我的女人》刘德华，《你是我的女人》
《为你我受冷风吹》林忆莲，《Love, Sandy》
《好聚好散》陈奕迅，《酝酿》
《曲终人散》张宇，《消息》