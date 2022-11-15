涟漪 Lian Yi 11/14: Warmth
Hi everyone! If you’re like me, the chill in the air this week has definitely gotten to you. Here are some sunny, cheery tracks to warm you up! As always, not all of these tracks have an official English translation, so use the Chinese name when Googling. I’ve included the setlist, the Spotify playlist below, and the Youtube link to the one song I couldn’t find on Spotify (Spotify put the rest of Li Jian’s discography back on your site please 🙁 )
“Warmth” by Wu Xiu Zhu, Wu Xiu Zhu Classics Nostalgia*
“Sunshine After the Rain” by Mavis Hee, Living by Night
“Warmth that Once Was” by Mao Buyi, A Little Mood for Love Soundtrack OST*
“Tropical Rainforest” by Eason Chan, The Easy Ride*
“Sunlight By Your Side” by Sunnee, Weather: Sunnee*
“The Sun” by Pika Chiu, The Sun*
“Memorable Moments” by Pets Tseng ft. Weibird, Memorable Moments
”Green Light” by Stefanie Sun, Kite
“Eternal Summer” by Mayday, The Best of 1999-2013
“The Warm Season” by Xu Wei, Every Moment is New*
”Red Sun” by Hacken Lee, Red Sun
“Yearning” by Li Jian, Classic*
* denotes unofficial translation
《温暖》吴秀珠，《吴秀珠旧曲情怀》
《阳光会在风雨后》许美静，《都是夜归人》
《原来的温暖》毛不易，《小敏家》电视剧影视原声带
《热带雨林》陈奕迅，《The Easy Ride》
《阳光的陪伴》Sunnee杨芸晴，《天气：晴》
《太阳》邱振哲，《太阳》
《今天阳光就是特别耀眼特别和谐》曾沛慈、韦礼安，《今天阳光就是特别耀眼特别和谐》
《绿光》孙燕姿，《风筝》
《盛夏光年》五月天，《步步Mayday×五月天the Best of 1999‐2013》
《温暖的季节》许巍，《每一刻都是崭新的》
《红日》李克勤，《红日》
《向往》李健，《拾光》
“Yearning” by Li Jian up above! The rest of the setlist below!