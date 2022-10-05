velvet 10-5-22
too many beautiful videos to just share one~
traffic / bubbs, stan taylor
for keeps / jgrrey
online class / dev lemons, stevie powers
grow up / gloria tells
ridin’ with you / jye, felivand
love i need / moonchild, rapsody
time / audrey nuna
decompose / spill tab
red clay / charlotte dos santos
free spirit / clear mortifee, otis junior, smile high
heaven on earth / roann, jordan hawkins
crush / kara jackson
what cha gonna do with my lovin’ / stephanie mills
say it like you mean it / kallitechnis, floyd fuji, carneyval
way too late / mimi
portals / arima ederra
spotify playlist here~