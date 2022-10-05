velvet 10-5-22

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, Velvet by swis

too many beautiful videos to just share one~

from Heaven on Earth

traffic  /  bubbs, stan taylor
for keeps  /  jgrrey
online class  /  dev lemons, stevie powers
grow up  /  gloria tells

ridin’ with you  /  jye, felivand
love i need  /  moonchild, rapsody
time  /  audrey nuna
decompose  /  spill tab

red clay  /  charlotte dos santos
free spirit  /  clear mortifee, otis junior, smile high
heaven on earth  /  roann, jordan hawkins
crush  /  kara jackson

what cha gonna do with my lovin’  /  stephanie mills
say it like you mean it  /  kallitechnis, floyd fuji, carneyval
way too late  /  mimi
portals  /  arima ederra

spotify playlist here~