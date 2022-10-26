velvet 10-26-22

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

sweets and sugar – happy halloween!

from SUGAR RUSH

there’s a new day coming  /  menahan street baand, saundra williams
kakashi (all of the time)  /  vicky farewell
sugar rush  /  julia cooper
stuck on you  /  michelle

tangerine dream  /  maya delilah
candy lies  /  jenevieve
sweet love  /  augustine
cherry blossom  /  kyle dion

sugar and spice (i found me a girl)  /  luther vandross
still  /  dominic pierce, felivand
pb jam  /  tkay maidza
sweet  /  habe, chris mazuera

pure imagination  /  kathleen
lemondrops  /  telana
baby pillz  /  dizzy fae
short and sweet  /  brittany howard

spotify playlist here~