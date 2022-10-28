Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, October 28, 2022, “Wheel of Scholarly Communication Topics,” episode 537
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_537.mp3
“Overwhelming” by Wombo
Interview with Jenny Townes of Emory Libraries
File this set under HN64 .C72
“Little Steps” by Nostalgia 77
“Who Pays” by the Varukers
Continued Interview with Jenny Townes
File this set under VK555 .B74
“85 El Paso’s” by Crazy Horse
“When I Get to the Border” by Richard and Linda Thompson
Continued Interview with Jenny Townes
File this set under PN1992.8.Q5
“The Committee” by Golden Shoulders
“Another Game” by Grapefruit
“Spinning” by GRAE