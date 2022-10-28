Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, October 28, 2022, “Wheel of Scholarly Communication Topics,” episode 537

Friday, October 28, 2022

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_537.mp3

“Overwhelming” by Wombo

Interview with Jenny Townes of Emory Libraries

File this set under HN64 .C72
“Little Steps” by Nostalgia 77
“Who Pays” by the Varukers

Continued Interview with Jenny Townes

File this set under VK555 .B74
“85 El Paso’s” by Crazy Horse
“When I Get to the Border” by Richard and Linda Thompson

Continued Interview with Jenny Townes

File this set under PN1992.8.Q5
“The Committee” by Golden Shoulders
“Another Game” by Grapefruit

“Spinning” by GRAE