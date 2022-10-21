Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, October 21, 2022, “The Systems Librarian,” episode 536
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_536.mp3
“Something I Learned Today” by Hüsker Dü
Interview with Martin Patrick, Systems Librarian at Georgia Tech Library
File this set under QA76.76.R44
“No Computers” by Rank Strangers
“Computer Error Intermission” by BLEAK
“Computer Song” by Jim Noir
Continued Interview with Martin Patrick
File this set under BF575.E55 E45
“I 4 U and U 4 Me” by the Decemberists
“What’s So Funny About Peace Love and Understanding?” by Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme
Continued Interview with Martin Patrick
File this set under QL676 .B938
“Little Birdie” by Jim and Jennie and the Pinetops
“Birds” by Adrian Belew
“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc