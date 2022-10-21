Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, October 21, 2022, “The Systems Librarian,” episode 536

Friday, October 21, 2022 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_536.mp3

“Something I Learned Today” by Hüsker Dü

Interview with Martin Patrick, Systems Librarian at Georgia Tech Library

File this set under QA76.76.R44

“No Computers” by Rank Strangers
“Computer Error Intermission” by BLEAK
“Computer Song” by Jim Noir

Continued Interview with Martin Patrick

File this set under BF575.E55 E45
“I 4 U and U 4 Me” by the Decemberists
“What’s So Funny About Peace Love and Understanding?” by Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme

Continued Interview with Martin Patrick

File this set under QL676 .B938
“Little Birdie” by Jim and Jennie and the Pinetops
“Birds” by Adrian Belew

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc