mode8 #17: Cosmic Power
This week’s episode is all about the stars above – anything with space themes, set in space, or the like is on the table! I really like how most celestial soundtracks are either ambient or techno (or both), and this set covers both of them.
The Moon // Ducktales Remastered
Bathed in the Light // Kerbal Space Program
Space // Outer Wilds
Alpha Centauri // Stellaris
Sanctuary // Surviving Mars
Space Cruiser // Faster Than Light
Cascade Masquerade — Blitz Lunar
Main Theme (Synth Cover) // Among Us, Syllixmusic
Battle of the Birds (Time Rift) // A Hat In Time
Snot a Problem // Earthworm Jim
Space Storm Galaxy (Alternate) // Super Mario Galaxy
Main Theme // Run
Vs. Deoxys // Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire