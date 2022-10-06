mode8 #16: Gimmick!/Tim Follin/NES Episode!
Welcome back to mode8! This week’s episode was inspired from someone calling in a couple weeks back requesting to play some tracks from Gimmick, and I thought it was so good it was worth building an entire episode around! Feel free to call in during the show and request other soundtracks that you want played as well!
Good Weather // Gimmick!
City Lights Theme // Street Fighter 2010
Title Screen // Solstice
Sophia (Take 2) // Gimmick!
Strange Memories of Death // Gimmick!
Area A // Shatterhand
Battle Theme 04 // Destiny of an Emperor
Overworld // Chronicles of the Radia War
Reach the Finish 2 // Cobra Triangle
Spot (Gameboy) — Geoff Follin
Drawing // Pictionary
Briefing // Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge
Minigame 2 // Pictionary
Ending Theme // Xexyz
Heosphoros — Spooky // Micro Mages
Beach // Plok!
Boss // Plok!