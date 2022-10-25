Gold Soundz 10.25.22: Halloween Episode
OoooOOOOooo thanks for tuning in to this spooky episode of Gold Soundz and celebrating the hosts’ favorite holiday: Halloween!
The Joke of the Week is (It’s a double joke week!!!)
Who’s there?
Howl!
Howl who?
Howl you know unless you open the door!
What do you call two witches who are roommates?
Broomates!
Here is the playlist for the show:
Pa Pa Power // Dead Man’s Bones
They Are Night Zombies!! They are Neighbors!! They Have Come Back From the Dead!!! Ahhhh! //Sufjan Stevens
Ghosting // Mother Mother
Mystery Girl // Alexandra Savior
Perhaps Vampires Is A Bit Strong But… // Arctic Monkeys
Girls With One Eye // Florence + The Machine
Mysterons // Portishead
Only Acting // Kero Kero Bonito
Ghost // Indigo De Souza
Witchcraft // Graveyard Club
Omens // Lola Kirke
I Put A Spell On You // Sylvia Black
Seven Devils // Florence + The Machine
Come back next week for more indie rock and hipster pop here at WREK!