Gold Soundz 10.04.2022: Pride Week Edition!

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

This week on Gold Soundz we are celebrating Atlanta Pride week by playing music by LGBTQ+ artists! You can find the playlist from the show and the Spotify playlist below!

Joke of the Week is… 

Why is a rainbow the pride flags colors?
Because it’s the first thing you see when the sun comes out!

 

I’ll Call You Mine // girl in red
Your Best Friends // Boyish
4EVER // Clairo

Pedestrian at Best // Courtney Barnett
Backseat // Ryan Beatty 
Self Control // Cavetown 

You’re Still The One // Okay Kaya
Pristine // Snail Mail
Boyfriend – 10th Anniversary Edition // Best Coast

Turn to Hate // Orville Peck
I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend // Ezra Furman
Shark Smile // Big Thief

Sedona // Sir Chloe 
Soft Spot // Claud
Your Best American Girl // Mitski
anything // Adrianne Lenker

Thanks for listening in, and tune in for more hipster rock and indie pop every Tuesday at 6 pm! Happy Pride Atlanta! <3 

 