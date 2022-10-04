Gold Soundz 10.04.2022: Pride Week Edition!
This week on Gold Soundz we are celebrating Atlanta Pride week by playing music by LGBTQ+ artists! You can find the playlist from the show and the Spotify playlist below!
Joke of the Week is…
Why is a rainbow the pride flags colors?
Because it’s the first thing you see when the sun comes out!
I’ll Call You Mine // girl in red
Your Best Friends // Boyish
4EVER // Clairo
Pedestrian at Best // Courtney Barnett
Backseat // Ryan Beatty
Self Control // Cavetown
You’re Still The One // Okay Kaya
Pristine // Snail Mail
Boyfriend – 10th Anniversary Edition // Best Coast
Turn to Hate // Orville Peck
I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend // Ezra Furman
Shark Smile // Big Thief
Sedona // Sir Chloe
Soft Spot // Claud
Your Best American Girl // Mitski
anything // Adrianne Lenker
Thanks for listening in, and tune in for more hipster rock and indie pop every Tuesday at 6 pm! Happy Pride Atlanta! <3