girl rock! 10/4/22- punktober week 1
It’s the first week of October, and girl rock!’s hit crew is back with Punktober. Tune in every week this month for the best in girl punk, grrl rock, riot grrl, etc.! Playlist here, picks below.
Double Dare Ya // Bikini Kill
You’re So Dumb // The Pezheads
Glitterspit // Sloppy Jane
Fences // Destroy Boy
Husbands // Savages
Maggot // Slutever
It’s Getting Boring By the Sea // Blood Red Shoes
Radiator Water // Human People
Lux // Pom Pom Squad
Guided by Angels // Amyl and the Sniffers
Ragid // The Phlegms
Wet // Dazey and the Scouts
Growing Up // The Linda Lindas
No Mutuals // Fake Fruit
Subete Urimono // Aunt Sally
I Hate the Weekend // Tacocat
Second Skin // The Grits
Life Rips // Mommy Long Legs