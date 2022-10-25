girl rock! 10/25/22- final punktober
girl rock!’s hit crew is back with the final installment of 2022’s punktober. Playlist here, picks below:
Typical Girls // The Slits
Shove // L7
Missed It // Lunachicks
Staple gun // Baby Guts
Watch Your Back // Melanie and the Secret Army
Lethal Lolita // Red Aunts
90210 // The Courtneys
You Can’t Change Me // Fea
Sugar Town // ShitKid
CUTIE IN THE MOSH PIT // Kuromy
Eat Them // Lady Pills
Slumber Party // Rain on Fridays
You’re Standing on My Neck // Honeyblood
Blah Blah Blah // The Oozes
I Hate Being in Love // Amy and the Angels
Bet My Blood // Pretty Sick
They/Them // Dream Nails
Preachers // Petrol Girls