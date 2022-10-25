girl rock! 10/25/22- final punktober

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

girl rock!’s hit crew is back with the final installment of 2022’s punktober. Playlist here, picks below:

You Can't Change Me - song and lyrics by Fea | Spotify

Typical Girls // The Slits
Shove // L7
Missed It // Lunachicks
Staple gun // Baby Guts

Watch Your Back // Melanie and the Secret Army
Lethal Lolita // Red Aunts
90210 // The Courtneys
You Can’t Change Me // Fea

Sugar Town // ShitKid
CUTIE IN THE MOSH PIT // Kuromy
Eat Them // Lady Pills
Slumber Party // Rain on Fridays

You’re Standing on My Neck // Honeyblood
Blah Blah Blah // The Oozes
I Hate Being in Love // Amy and the Angels
Bet My Blood // Pretty Sick

They/Them // Dream Nails
Preachers // Petrol Girls