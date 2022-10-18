girl rock! 10/18/22: punktober week 3
It’s week 3 of punktober and girl rock!’s hit crew is at it again with some more of the best in girl punk, riot grrl, and the likes. Playlist here, picks below:
Stand Strong Stand Proud // Vice Squad
That’s Your Way Out // The Pandoras
Survive // Bags
Seether // Veruca Salt
Ariel // Babes in Toyland
Ladybug Superfly // Slant 6
One More Hour // Sleater-Kinney
DemiRap // Bikini Kill
I Wanna Beavis You // Snap-Her
The the Empty // Le Tigre
Generator // Elastica
I Could Never Hate You // The Eyeliners
Live Fast, Die Young (The Violators) // The Devotchkas
Pogo // Banner of Hope
Anti-Parent Cowboy Killers // Joanna Gruesome
Horrorscope // Mommy Long Legs
Ha Ha Ha Armageddon // The Julie Run
Glue Sniffer // Daddy Issues
Hive // Pleasure Venom
I am not maternal // Otoboke Beaver
Pink Convertible // Hell Baby
Girl God Gun // Gen and the Degenerates