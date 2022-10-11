girl rock 10/11/22: punktober week 2!
Girl Rock! is back at you this week with another episode of Punktober, celebrating women in punk. Playlist here, picks below:
Identity // X-Ray Spex
Fairytale in the Supermarket // The Raincoats
Rich Man’s Dreams // Neo Boys
Pretend We’re Dead // L7
50ft Queenie // PJ Harvey
Girl Germs // Bratmobile
Ex-Boyfriend Beat // Skinned Teen
Love Killer // The Killer Barbies
Oh Nina // The Muffs
Innocent // Veruca Salt
Because I’m Awesome // The Dollyrots
Famous Friends // Kitten Forever
Tech Bro // Childbirth
Okay // Skinny Girl Diet
American River // Destroy Boys
Lincoln’s Licorice // Rain on Fridays
Decoration/Currency // Girl Friday
superiority complex (big noise) // illuminati hotties
Hertz // Amyl and the Sniffers