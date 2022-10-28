Friday Night Fish Fry 28Oct2022
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
- —–
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Stop Crying
- Memphis Slim – Grinder Man Blues
- Junior Wells, Buddy Guy – Ships on the Ocean
- —–
- Kirk Fletcher – The Answer
- Roy Buchanan – Soul Dressing
- John Hammond – Evil is Going On
- —–
- Sleepy John Estes – Need More Blues
- Furry Lewis – Shake Em On Down
- Blind Willie McTell – I Got The Cross The River Jordan
- —–
- Hound Dog Taylor – Sadie
- —–
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Mudcat, Atlanta Horns – While You Were Away
- Sean Chambers – I Don’t Know Why
- —–
- Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
- Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
- Little G Weevil – Apple Picker
- —–
- Robert J Hunter – Kind Hearted Woman
- Robert Pete Williams – Graveyard Blues
- RL Burnside – Peaches
- —–
- BB King – Your Still My Woman
- King Johnson – Spirit
- Hector Anchondo Band – Tall Glass of Whiskey