Friday Night Fish Fry 21Oct2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  • —–
  • Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
  • Otis Rush – Reap What You Sow
  • Earl Hooker – Two Bugs and a Roach
  • —–
  • Son House – Death Letter Blues
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
  • RL Burnside – Jumper Hanging Out on the Line
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Stack -O-Lee
  • Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  • Johnny Winter – Back Door Friend
  • —–
  • Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Ventilator Blues
  • Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Get It
  • Little G Weevil, The Cazanovas – Roll and Boogie
  • The Wood Brothers – Midnight Rider
  • ——
  • Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
  • Eddie 9V – 3AM in Chicago
  • Mudcat – I Want to Be Ready
  • ——
  • Larkin Poe – Black Betty
  • Cochren & Co – The Lows
  • Jackie Venson – Rollin On
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – Tell Me What You Got On Your Mind
  • Buddy Guy – I Found a True Love
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny