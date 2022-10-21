Friday Night Fish Fry 21Oct2022
- Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
- —–
- Freddie King – I’m Tore Down
- Otis Rush – Reap What You Sow
- Earl Hooker – Two Bugs and a Roach
- —–
- Son House – Death Letter Blues
- Lightnin Hopkins – Mojo Hand
- RL Burnside – Jumper Hanging Out on the Line
- —–
- Champion Jack Dupree – Stack -O-Lee
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- Johnny Winter – Back Door Friend
- —–
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Ventilator Blues
- Joe Bonamassa – Burning Hell
- —–
- Tinsley Ellis – Get It
- Little G Weevil, The Cazanovas – Roll and Boogie
- The Wood Brothers – Midnight Rider
- ——
- Sean Chambers – Ten Til Midnight
- Eddie 9V – 3AM in Chicago
- Mudcat – I Want to Be Ready
- ——
- Larkin Poe – Black Betty
- Cochren & Co – The Lows
- Jackie Venson – Rollin On
- —–
- Magic Slim – Tell Me What You Got On Your Mind
- Buddy Guy – I Found a True Love
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny