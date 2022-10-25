Crush #198 – upbeat and fun :3
this week we tried to pick shoegaze/dreampop/noisepop songs that were a little more upbeat and fun!! crush #200 is just around the corner, stay tuned because we have a few surprises in store 😀
tracklist for tonite: **spotify playlist here**
cascade – siouxsie and the banshees (not quite dreampop, but the direct precursor to dreampop)
kmart amen break – they are gutting a body of water
air guitar – sobs
off your face – my bloody valentine
the pink – medicine
gravity – the high violets
peppermint pig – cocteau twins
kiss chase – lush
wrong tube – swirlies
sugarfix – tamaryn
pretend to be here – pia fraus
your imagination – all natural lemon and lime flavors
take care – beach house