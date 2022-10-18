Crush #197 – Ultra Dreamy

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Elise Polo

last week, in order to show how to play CDs, we played an entire set using CDs from my personal collection (+ shoegaze/dream pop CDs my parents played on their college radio shows in the 90s!) !

this week we’re back with the dreamiest pop set around 😀

gazin – ringo deathstarr

sick of shame – film school

fotzepolitic – cocteau twins

crazy for you (alternative version – demo version) – slowdive

levitation – beach house

wedding crasher – dream, ivory

cool (bonus track) – sobs 

headache – grouper

cherry-coloured funk (lullabies to violaine ver.) – cocteau twins

emotional eternal – melody’s echo chamber

white light – you’ll never get to heaven

(please) lose yourself in me – my bloody valentine

