Crush #197 – Ultra Dreamy
last week, in order to show how to play CDs, we played an entire set using CDs from my personal collection (+ shoegaze/dream pop CDs my parents played on their college radio shows in the 90s!) !
this week we’re back with the dreamiest pop set around 😀
gazin – ringo deathstarr
sick of shame – film school
fotzepolitic – cocteau twins
crazy for you (alternative version – demo version) – slowdive
levitation – beach house
wedding crasher – dream, ivory
cool (bonus track) – sobs
headache – grouper
cherry-coloured funk (lullabies to violaine ver.) – cocteau twins
emotional eternal – melody’s echo chamber
white light – you’ll never get to heaven
(please) lose yourself in me – my bloody valentine