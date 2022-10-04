Crush #195
**crush has been going on, we’ve just been slacking on the website posts lately, if you’d like to hear last week’s episode, check it out here!!**
The Flag is Raised (Shoegaze Cover, original by Bladee) – Asian Glow
Sigh, Inhibitionist (Come all day with me) – A Sunny Day in Glasgow
Mesmerize – The Daysleepers
My Angel Lonely – Wild Nothing
Sea Salt – Vivienne Eastwood
Slower Now – Star Horse
A Minor Character – Spotlight Kid
Alien Observer – Grouper
This Time – LSD and the Search for God
Light Curse – Small Black
How Long Have You Known – DIIV
Honeybee – Pinkshinyultrablast
Take Care Tonight – Lightfoils
Waiting for the End – Tears Run Rings