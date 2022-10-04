Crush #195

**crush has been going on, we’ve just been slacking on the website posts lately, if you’d like to hear last week’s episode, check it out here!!**

Stream The Flag Is Raised (Bladee & Ecco2k cover) by Asian Glow | Listen online for free on SoundCloud

listen to the playlist here

The Flag is Raised (Shoegaze Cover, original by Bladee) – Asian Glow

Sigh, Inhibitionist (Come all day with me) – A Sunny Day in Glasgow

Mesmerize – The Daysleepers

My Angel Lonely – Wild Nothing

Sea Salt – Vivienne Eastwood

Slower Now – Star Horse

A Minor Character – Spotlight Kid

Alien Observer – Grouper

This Time – LSD and the Search for God

Light Curse – Small Black

How Long Have You Known – DIIV

Honeybee – Pinkshinyultrablast

Take Care Tonight – Lightfoils

Waiting for the End – Tears Run Rings 

