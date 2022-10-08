Cross|Section (10-8-22) – ’60s

This week we played n.b.a. street & pocketed the gamebreaker...

~SETLIST~

t.r.o.y. (pete rock and c.l. smooth) —> 
chief rocka (lords of the underground) —> 
live on stage (dialated peoples)

g.o.o.d. friday (kanye west) —> 
just a friend (biz markie) —> 
(you) got what I need (freddie scott)
ain’t got a love (ambassadors) —> 
i got a love (pete rock & c.l. smooth)
i’ll be waiting for you (argo singers) —> 
under the sun (dreamville)
in a sentimental mood (duke ellington) —> 
diablo (mac miller)
heart ’n soul (booker t. averheart) —> 
the games we play (pusha t)
it’s your thing (cold grits) —> 
blacker the berry (kendrick lamar) —> 
mental (denzel curry)->

shadow of your smile (jack mcduff) —> 
shiraz (action Bronson)
saudade vem corriendo (stan getz) —> runnin’ (the pharcyde)
homem do meu mundo (marcos valle) —> da corner (kaytranada)
sea of tranquility (kool & the gang) —> send it on (d’angleo)
