Cross|Section (10-29-22) – 90s
Where we slice in & check out what’s at the core of R&B & hip-hop…
it’s cross section.
Happy Halloween! 🎃
This week we went back to the 90s and got blood on our shirt…
~SETLIST~
come see me {Instrumental} (112) —> shirt (sza) —>
candy rain (soul for real) —> check out time (2pac) ->
ballin’ (roddy ricch) —> get it together (702) —>
steelo (702) —> On my mind (diplo) —>
coke & brandy (dj q) —> best friend (brandy)
at your best (you are love) —> losing (h.e.r.) —> unforgettable (drake) —> let me know (AZ) -> 10 crack commandments (notorious b.i.g.) —> 10 more commandments (benny the butcher)
free (goodie mob) —> living this life (ugk)
all I see (chris williams) —> still yours (bryson tiller) —>
blkjptr (smino)—> I get lonely (janet jackson)
any time, any place (janet jackson) —> poetic justice (kendrick lamar)
u don’t have to call (usher) —> guess (lucky daye)