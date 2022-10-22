Cross|Section (10/22/22) – 80s
Where we slice into what’s at the core of hip-hop & R&B.
It’s Cross|Section:
This week we ran outta time…
~SETLIST~
telex (claude larson) —> survival (drake)
through the wire (kanye west) —> through the fire (chaka khan)
I know you, I live you (chaka khan) —> at all (kaytranada)
out of time (the weeknd) —> midnight pretenders (tomoko aran)
rise (rene & angela) —> worth the wait (lakeyah ft. lucky) —> my first love (rene & angela)
garden of peace (lonnie liston smith) —> dead presidents (jay-z)
I like it (debarge) —> I like it/I wanna be where you are (grand puba)
love t.k.o. (teddy pendergrass)—> back in the day (ahmad lewis)
haboglabotripin’ (bernard wright)—> gz & hustlas (snoop dogg)
better love (luther vandross)—> no better love (young gunz)