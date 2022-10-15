Cross|Section (10-15-22) – 70s

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | Posted in Cross|Section, Shows by Jason Oliver

This week we refused to accept the title “granola boy”

~SETLIST~

heather (billy cobham)—> 93 til infinity (souls of mischief)

 

nature boy (the singers unlimited) —> puerto rico (idk ft lucky daye)

—> makings of you (curtis mayfield) —> a dozen roses (monica)

dolphin dance (ahmad jamal)—> rip kevin miller (isaiah rashad)

bumpy’s lament (shaft) —> xxplosive (dr dre, hittman, six-two, nate dogg, kurupt)

—> Can I (blxst & eric bellinger)—> 12 play (r. kelly) 

 

ain’t got time (roy ayers)—> little brother (black star)

be ever wonderful (ted taylor)—> duckworth (kendrick Lamar)

body heat (quincy jones) —> can’t make you change (jid & ari lennox) —> 

boy bye (ari lennox ft. lucky daye) —> a ballad for joe (the crusaders) 

 

feel like making love (bob james) —> sugar streets (camp lo)

cross section… slice in…