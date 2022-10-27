continental drift pt. 9: west indies
Welcome to continental drift! Today we are taking a tour of the West Indies. Also known as the Caribbean (though this may refer to a slightly different set of countries), the West Indies comprises 13 independent countries and 18 dependencies on 3 major archipelagos: the Greater Antilles, the Lesser Antilles, and the Lucayan archipelago. The Greater Antilles include Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Haiti, and Puerto Rico. The Lesser Antilles include the Virigin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, etc., and the Lucayan archipelago includes the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos. Listen to the playlist here, and listen back to the episode here.
Geologically, the Greater Antilles is the oldest of the three archipelagos, containing strata from the precambrian remains of the North American plate, limestone from the jurassic age, and oceanic crust from the cretaceous age. The Lesser Antilles is a volcanic island arc that is from the subduction of the North American and South American plates.
The Calypso style is one of the most recognized traditional music in Trinidad and Tobago, San Andrés, and Providencia Islands. It originated from the West African Kaiso and Canboulay styles brought by enslaved africans to the region. Calypso was used to mock slave masters and as a form of communication. The earliest forms of these songs were sung in french creole by a griot; the role of the griot became known as a chantuelle, and then eventually a calypsonian.
Calypso’s lyrics have a significant social and political relevancy. The songs of calypso use satire, mockery, and double meaning as an essential part of their narrative. At many points in history, especially in the 30s, calypso has been used as a way to spread news around the island, and many people took the songs as a reliable news source.
The most recognizable calypso song to an American audience is probably “Banana Boat Song (Deyo)” by Harry Belafonte, though he is not Dominican.
“Jean & Dinah,” featured on this episode, is about widespread prostitution as well as prostitute’s desperation after the US closed its naval base on Trinidad. It opens with the line, “well the girls in town feeling bad, no more yankees in Trinidad.”
Calypso segment:
Jean & Dinah // Mighty Sparrow
Bobby Sex Idol (Frank Sinatra) // Wilmouth Houdini
Don’t Touch Me Tomato // Calypso Mama, Lad Richards Calypso Orchestra
Zouk was a form of music created in the early 80s, notably from the french islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe. Its name comes from “mazouk,” which refers to a polish musical style “mazurka” brought during European colonization. Because it is associated with the french Antilles, it is popular with other francophone countries such as French Guiana, etc. Zouk is known for its fast tempo, driving percussion, and prominent horns.
Zouk segment:
Maldòn // Zouk Machine
Lajen an moin an // Kassav’
Reggae is probably the most popular music style to come from the West Indies. It emerged in the 1960s from Jamaica. It is closely related to both calypso and ska, and some believe it comes from a slowed ska. Musically, reggae features a counterpoint between the bass and drum downbeat and an offbeat rhythm section.
Reggae:
Just My Imagination // The Charmers, Dave Barker
Psychedelic Reggae // Winston Wright, Tommy McCook & The Supersonics
Dread Natty Congo // Sister Carol
Raggamuffin // Koffee
Next stop is the Dominican Republic to explore Bachata and Merengue.
Bachata is a fusion of Spanish guitar music and Sub Saharan african styles. Despite being created in the 60s, the genre took a while to rise in popularity due to cultural biases associating it with lower-class Dominicans.
The typical bachata group has five parts: lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass, bongos, and guira, which is a metal sheet played with stiff brush. The rhythm guitar adds syncopation.
Merengue is a closely related genre, also Dominican, that is performed with an accordion, guira, and tambora (two headed drum).
Bachata/meregnue segment:
Borracho de Amor (first bachata song) // Jose Manuel Calderon
La Chiflera // Fefita La Grande
For our last stop on our tour, we are headed to the Virgin Islands to hear Quelbe. This music style combines African and english styles, blending many instruments. A Quelbe band, called a “scratch band” could contain ukulele, banjo, bongos, guitar, keyboard, guiro, sax, etc. It is made for dancing!
Quelbe segment:
Lagoon Mouth // Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights
Caroline // Blinky & The Roadmasters
Thanks for tuning in! Next week will be Halloween around the world… don’t miss out!