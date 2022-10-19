100 wreks #30
Tracklist:
SOAP (Petal Supply’s drty MIXX) – Aj Simons
be nicee 2 me (dj something Remix) – Bladee
HAHAH – Bladee
save myself – senses (prod. lilac)
Cage (feat. Aadi Rip) – bean boy
Melting Sea – plastic pet (prod. DJ 9GAG)
just like you (feat. BIO + mickelbach) – DJ Re:Code
DETONATE (FLIM EDIT) – DJ victor borge (Charli XCX x Aphex Twin)
6 pc music songs played at once – John Vitesse
sparks – avalanche death (vicetone cover)
me and my boo (feat. v3lv) – ph4rr377
walking – DJ Kuroneko
I MUST DREAMING – Himera
don’t wait 2 long (pls) – technopagan
you’re so pretty – thirtyonetwentyfive