100 wreks #30

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists, Shows by Renny Hyde

Tracklist:

SOAP (Petal Supply’s drty MIXX) – Aj Simons
be nicee 2 me (dj something Remix) – Bladee

HAHAH – Bladee
save myself – senses (prod. lilac)

Cage (feat. Aadi Rip) – bean boy
Melting Sea – plastic pet (prod. DJ 9GAG)
just like you (feat. BIO + mickelbach) – DJ Re:Code

DETONATE (FLIM EDIT) – DJ victor borge (Charli XCX x Aphex Twin)
6 pc music songs played at once – John Vitesse

sparks – avalanche death (vicetone cover)
me and my boo (feat. v3lv) – ph4rr377

walking – DJ Kuroneko
I MUST DREAMING – Himera
don’t wait 2 long (pls) – technopagan

you’re so pretty – thirtyonetwentyfive