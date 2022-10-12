100 wreks #29
Thanks for tuning in! Here’s tonight’s tracklist, and the soundcloud playlist is embedded below :]
Room 369 (feat. Tama Gucci) – That Kid
1 (feat. umru + Himera + trndytrndy) [Dvnots Remix] – Petal Supply
spiralcourse – gupi
honest – saoirse dream + daywaiter (prod. st1cks + sd)
surrender (feat. dynastic) – DJ Re:Code
caldecott (feat. Polygon Cove) – dynastic
selective altruism – wishlane
i’m sorry for everything – gabby start
cherry REDuXX – emotionals
shooting star – senses (prod. april21 + shinju)
HEADLOCK – +jynx33+
[E]cherish it – patient
The Flag Is Raised – Asian Glow
Between Lures – Kai Whiston
Palette – Tielsie
When I Get To The Club – HI LIFE
The Way I Feel (Life Sim Remix) – DOSS