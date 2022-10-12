100 wreks #29

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | Renny Hyde

Thanks for tuning in! Here’s tonight’s tracklist, and the soundcloud playlist is embedded below :]

Room 369 (feat. Tama Gucci) – That Kid
1 (feat. umru + Himera + trndytrndy) [Dvnots Remix] – Petal Supply
spiralcourse – gupi

honest – saoirse dream + daywaiter (prod. st1cks + sd)
surrender (feat. dynastic) – DJ Re:Code

caldecott (feat. Polygon Cove) – dynastic
selective altruism – wishlane
i’m sorry for everything – gabby start

cherry REDuXX – emotionals
shooting star – senses (prod. april21 + shinju)
HEADLOCK – +jynx33+

[E]cherish it – patient
The Flag Is Raised – Asian Glow
Between Lures – Kai Whiston

Palette – Tielsie
When I Get To The Club – HI LIFE
The Way I Feel (Life Sim Remix) – DOSS