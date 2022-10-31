涟漪 Lian Yi 10/31: Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween! While Halloween hasn’t been traditionally celebrated in the Sinosphere, it’s gained popularity in recent years among younger people. Today, I’ve played for y’all some spooky sounding Cpop tracks. As a reminder, official English translations for most Cpop songs don’t exist, so if you want to look something up, it’s best to look it up with the Chinese name. I’ve included my setlist as well as the Spotify link to my set!
Spider Sky by Oaeen, Oaeen
Start from the End by Oaeen, Strange Pool
I’m Weird by Oaeen, Strange Pool
As a Monster by Chris Lee and Wu Tsing-fong, As a Monster
William Castle by Jay Chou, Fantasy
Pretend Angel by Vivian Hsu, I’m V
A Chinese Ghost Story by Leslie Cheung, Refuse to Play*
Tarot Cards by F.I.R., F.I.R.*
Grind Me into the Dirt by Gui Bian, No Space*
Vampire by Quarterback, Get Up*
Monster by Eason Chan, Shall We Dance? Shall We Talk!*
Necessary Evil by Jolin Tsai, Ugly Beauty
In the Mood for Love by Joanna Wang, Midnight Cinema
《蜘蛛天空》，鱼丁糸，《鱼丁糸不同名专辑》
《起点终点》，鱼丁糸，《池塘怪谈》
《我很奇怪》，鱼丁糸，《池塘怪谈》
《作为怪物》，李宇春、吴青峰，《作为怪物》
《威廉古堡》，周杰伦，《范特西》
《假扮的天使》，徐若瑄，《I’m V》
《倩女幽魂》，张国荣，《拒绝再玩（国）》
《塔罗牌》，F.I.R., 《F.I.R.》
《将我碾进土里》，鬼卞，《无间》
《吸血鬼》，Quarterback，《起来》
《怪物》，陈奕迅，《Shall We Dance？Shall We Talk！》
《恶之必要》，蔡依林，《Ugly Beauty》
《花样年华》，王若琳，《午夜剧院》