涟漪 Lian Yi 10/24
Hello! Today’s topic is about fall. Other than the first song, which I linked the Youtube link to, you can find the rest in the Spotify link below. I’ve also included the setlist written out that is more Google-able! As a reminder, most Cpop songs lack official English translations, so I have translated most of them myself. If you want to look anything up, it’s best to stick to the Chinese names.
《风吹麦浪》 李健，《想念你》、《拾光》
《从一片落叶开始》苏打绿，《秋：故事》
《一个像夏天一个像秋天》范玮琪，《我们的纪念日》
《秋蝉》徐晓青、杨芳儀
《秋风夜雨》江蕙，《台湾民谣，Vol. 1: 秋风夜雨》
《秋去秋来》叶倩文，《珍重经典13首》
《枫》周杰伦，《11月的萧邦》
《秋天的海》苏慧伦，《恋恋真言》
《秋意浓》张学友，《吻别》
《秋梦》蔡琴，《我有一段情》
《片片枫叶片片情》凤飞飞，《凤飞飞金宝辑5》
《白色秋天》曾轶可，《2022》
“The Wind Over the Wheat Field” by Li Jian from Thinking of You and later Classic* https://youtu.be/4NAXUmG5fwA
“Starting With a Fallen Leaf” by Sodagreen from Autumn: Stories
“One Like Summer, One Like Fall” by Christine Fan from Our Anniversary*
“Fall Cicadas” by Xu Xiao Jing and Yang Fang Xi*
“Autumn Winds Night Rain” by Jody Chiang from Taiwan Folk Songs, Vol. 1*
“Autumn Comes and Goes” by Sally Yeh*
“Maple Leaf” by Jay Chou from November’s Chopin
“The Sea in Fall” by Tarcy Su from Truth About Love*
“Li Xiang Lan/Deep Autumn Feeling” by Jacky Cheung from Kiss Goodbye*
“Autumn Dream” by Tsai Chin from I Have a Relationship*
“Leaves of Maple, Leaves of Romance” by Fong Fei-fei*
“White Autumn” by Yico Tseng*
*denotes an unofficial English translation