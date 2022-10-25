涟漪 Lian Yi 10/24

Monday, October 24, 2022 | Posted in Lian Yi, Playlists, Uncategorized by Claire Deng

Hello! Today’s topic is about fall. Other than the first song, which I linked the Youtube link to, you can find the rest in the Spotify link below. I’ve also included the setlist written out that is more Google-able! As a reminder, most Cpop songs lack official English translations, so I have translated most of them myself. If you want to look anything up, it’s best to stick to the Chinese names.

《风吹麦浪》 李健，《想念你》、《拾光》

《从一片落叶开始》苏打绿，《秋：故事》

《一个像夏天一个像秋天》范玮琪，《我们的纪念日》

《秋蝉》徐晓青、杨芳儀

《秋风夜雨》江蕙，《台湾民谣，Vol. 1: 秋风夜雨》

《秋去秋来》叶倩文，《珍重经典13首》

《枫》周杰伦，《11月的萧邦》

《秋天的海》苏慧伦，《恋恋真言》

《秋意浓》张学友，《吻别》

《秋梦》蔡琴，《我有一段情》

《片片枫叶片片情》凤飞飞，《凤飞飞金宝辑5》

《白色秋天》曾轶可，《2022》

 

“The Wind Over the Wheat Field” by Li Jian from Thinking of You and later Classic* https://youtu.be/4NAXUmG5fwA

“Starting With a Fallen Leaf” by Sodagreen from Autumn: Stories

“One Like Summer, One Like Fall” by Christine Fan from Our Anniversary*

“Fall Cicadas” by Xu Xiao Jing and Yang Fang Xi*

“Autumn Winds Night Rain” by Jody Chiang from Taiwan Folk Songs, Vol. 1*

“Autumn Comes and Goes” by Sally Yeh*

“Maple Leaf” by Jay Chou from November’s Chopin

“The Sea in Fall” by Tarcy Su from Truth About Love*

“Li Xiang Lan/Deep Autumn Feeling” by Jacky Cheung from Kiss Goodbye*

“Autumn Dream” by Tsai Chin from I Have a Relationship*

“Leaves of Maple, Leaves of Romance” by Fong Fei-fei*

“White Autumn” by Yico Tseng*

*denotes an unofficial English translation